Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.44.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.17.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 579,347 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

