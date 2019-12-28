Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 35.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Nova Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit