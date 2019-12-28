NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. NOW posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NOW by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,516,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NOW by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,370,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after acquiring an additional 248,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NOW by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOW by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares during the period.

NOW stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. NOW has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.