NULS (NULS) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and $3.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, DragonEX, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last week, NULS has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, QBTC, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OKEx, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

