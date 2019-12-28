ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $311,848.00 and approximately $63,702.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00061913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00085128 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,353.00 or 0.99991611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.