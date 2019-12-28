Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.75 and a beta of 2.36. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

