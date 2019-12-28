OKB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55.73 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $105.07 million and approximately $55.73 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00035930 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

