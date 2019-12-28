Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 598,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

