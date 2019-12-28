Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 2,705,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,928. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $70.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

