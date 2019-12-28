Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 1,015,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

