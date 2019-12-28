Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

