Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 456,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. 1,108,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.43. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

