P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

BidaskClub cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $71.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.47.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

