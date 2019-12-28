PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKD shares. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

PKD stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.38. 11,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,915. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 77,181 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,517,378.46. Insiders sold a total of 102,137 shares of company stock worth $1,993,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,626,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,205,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,716,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,571,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

