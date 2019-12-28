Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEI. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:PEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,037. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $403.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth approximately $48,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after buying an additional 559,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth approximately $17,532,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

