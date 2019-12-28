Penta Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z and HADAX. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $29,324.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

