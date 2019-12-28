People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in People’s United Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 577,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

