Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $109,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,221,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

