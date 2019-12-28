Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

