Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $15,453,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $4,681,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $507,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit