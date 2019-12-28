Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $15,453,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $4,681,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $507,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

