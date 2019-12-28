Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Down 57.5% in December

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the November 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on POLA. TheStreet lowered shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 34,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,456. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.04% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

