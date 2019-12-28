Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

POWI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,298. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $181,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,930 shares of company stock worth $5,057,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

