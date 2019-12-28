Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on January 15th

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of PBH traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.70. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$69.01 and a 12-month high of C$98.87.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.0308924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$95.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

