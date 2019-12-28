Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVL. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $182,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

