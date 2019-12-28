Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 226.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit