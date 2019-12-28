Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 226.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

