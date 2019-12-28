Privatix (PRIX) Price Hits $0.21

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. Privatix has a market cap of $227,937.00 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

