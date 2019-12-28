Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Up 18.1% in December

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 28th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

PBIP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. 13,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060. Prudential Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

