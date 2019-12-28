Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.22. 1,071,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

