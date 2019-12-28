Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUK. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

