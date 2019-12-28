Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to post sales of $89.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. Q2 reported sales of $67.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $318.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.59 million to $318.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $417.33 million, with estimates ranging from $408.21 million to $422.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

QTWO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.44. 142,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,530. Q2 has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,556 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 26.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,723,000 after acquiring an additional 832,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after acquiring an additional 363,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 27.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after buying an additional 295,811 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

