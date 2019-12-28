Qbic Market Capitalization Achieves $1,041.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market cap of $1,041.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbic has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00568701 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

