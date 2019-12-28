QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $7.42 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $14,332.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest and Binance. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 154.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

