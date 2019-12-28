Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,932.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Qredit has a total market cap of $309,932.00 and $2,322.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qredit has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000308 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

