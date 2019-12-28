Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 28th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Shares of NYSE QES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 16,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,095. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

