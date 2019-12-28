Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 6,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

