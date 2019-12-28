Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $208,090.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

