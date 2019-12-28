Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after acquiring an additional 178,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. 282,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

