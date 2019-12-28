Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REZI. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon L. Wienbar purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,568. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson purchased 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 79,810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 270,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 93,977 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

