Reviewing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (NASDAQ:UBSFY)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $244.09 million 11.59 -$55.54 million ($1.01) -56.71 UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.57 $115.78 million $0.65 21.02

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rapid7 and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 2 15 1 2.94 UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Rapid7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -17.27% -40.74% -5.97% UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rapid7 beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries for cyber security; InsightOps, which simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting by centralizing data from customers' network into a secure location; and Komand software. Further, the company provides consulting services in the areas of cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

