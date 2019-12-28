Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 575,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rewalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rewalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
