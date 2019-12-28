Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 575,700 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 168,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rewalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 192.14% and a negative net margin of 322.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

