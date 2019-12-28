Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 205.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. 328,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

