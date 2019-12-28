Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $867.26.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.89. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after purchasing an additional 318,207 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 64.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

