Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $53.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

