Rubies Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Rubies has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $40,657.00 and $156.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007294 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.