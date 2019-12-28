Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $636.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 74,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

