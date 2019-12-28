SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

