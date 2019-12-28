Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.41 ($20.25).

LHA stock opened at €16.43 ($19.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.46. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

