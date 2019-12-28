Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.
SNH stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile
SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
