Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

SNH stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 118.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

