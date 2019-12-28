Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of SNH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 717,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 761,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 398,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,463,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

