Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

SERV has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SERV stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

